Derby PD chief weighs in as local retailers deal with more theft than ever

Retailers in Derby and Wichita rea dealing with more thefts than ever.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Retailers in the Wichita and Derby areas are dealing with more theft than ever, among the worst in the nation. When it comes to these crimes, times have changed.

“We see a lot more shoplift organization rings. They’re older. They’ve been through the system before for theft,” Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said.

Lee said thieves are also more bold.

“They’ll confront store employees pretty readily. “They’ll use force if necessary to make an escape, whether that be running or fighting or whatever the case may be. They’ll run from officers,” Chief Lee said.

When thieves run, Derby’s Shoplift Reduction Team gets to work.

“Part of our Shoplift Reduction Team is [in place] to follow up immediately and follow [thieves] wherever they may be, whether it’s Wichita, Haysville or Maize, wherever. They go,” Lee said

The problem isn’t catching thieves.

“There’s not enough repercussions for these offenders,” Lee said.

And the thieves know this.

“These folks aren’t deterred by what’s right or wrong. What they’re deterred by is the degree of punishment they’re going to receive. Does it outweigh the benefit of them stealing property,” Lee said.

Lee said the solutions lies with stricter punishment.

“At some point, some of these folks that don’t get the hint after an arrest and (don’t) go get drug treatment and stop what they’re doing, they need to go to jail,” he said.

Lee said these crimes aren’t victimless and the criminals are dangers to the public.

“They’re a danger in the way they conduct these thefts. They’re a danger in the way they flee from police,” he said. Quite frankly, I think I speak for all citizens, we’re sick and tired of paying the extra fee on our goods because they’re stealing.”

