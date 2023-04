WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a common complaint from significant others: “There’s stubble in the sink.”

The VacuTrim promises to eliminate that mess by vacuuming your facial hair as you trim.

We put it to the test for this week’s “Does It Work?”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com