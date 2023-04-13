Father’s girlfriend sentenced to probation in connection with Wichita toddler’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Thursday sentenced 26-yaer-old Xjohnna Hannah to 12 months of probation in connection with the death last summer of 20-month-old Lasiah Williams, the son of Hannah’s boyfriend, Kentrell Willingham.

In March, a judge sentenced Willingham to 66 months in prison (five-and-a-half years) after he pleaded guilty to child abuse.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office explained that first-degree murder charges against Willingham and Hannah were dismissed after an autopsy failed to explain the cause of Williams’ death.

“The exam found several bruises over the child’s body, but ‘no notable internal injuries’ that would have explained the death,” the DA’s office said.

Wichita police said on July 28, 2022, Willingham and a family member who was Williams’ legal guardian, exchanged custody of the toddler. A short time later, the boy become unresponsive, and the family member drove the boy to the hospital where he died.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com