HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews from around Reno County helped fight a fire near the Hutchinson Regional Airport on Thursday.

Road crews closed the on-ramp from Yoder Road to westbound Highway 50 due to the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and it has since reopened.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com