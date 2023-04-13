Fish released into Scheels’ 16,000-gallon tank

16,000 fish tank inside the future SCHEELS store in Wichita
16,000 fish tank inside the future SCHEELS store in Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s set to be the newest anchor at Wichita’s Towne East Square Mall. Wednesday, 12 News had the opportunity to see one of the main attractions to the highly-anticipated Scheels store, a 16,000-gallon salt-water fish tank.

Wednesday brought the release of 283 tropical fish into the store’s aquarium. Plans next week call for the release of 300 more fish into the tank.

The planning for the tank started two years in advance. Maintaining it requires a lot of hours with divers in the aquarium four days a week.

The owner of the the aquarium company that helped to bring a main attraction to Scheels provided perspective on what his team looks for when it comes to cleaning and maintaining the tank.

“One thing that I teach my team and that we hold as part of our culture in the organization is that fingerprints equal smiles. So, when kids come in and they press their face against the glass, that’s exactly what we want to see,” said Reef On President and Owner Jerry Ohrn.

In preparation for its opening planned for July, Scheels’ goal is to have 500 employees. The company’s full-time positions are filled for the new Wichita location, but it is looking for part-time workers.

