Great Bend PD officer pulls over Green Bay Packer in Pawnee County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend Police Officer Taylor Reed had the chance to meet a professional football player under unexpected, unusual circumstances. On Wednesday, The Great Bend Police Department’s K9 teams assisted with enforcement in Pawnee County. During that enforcement, Officer Reed conducted a traffic stop for a minor violation. The pull-over vehicle’s driver was Green Bay Packers’ defensive back Rudy Ford.

“This interaction went great, but it makes you think. We have over 18,000 cars a day drive down 10th St in Great Bend. Good, bad or otherwise, you just don’t know who is passing through our communities,” the Great Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post that included a photo of Reed and Ford.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com