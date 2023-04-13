Great Bend PD officer pulls over Green Bay Packer in Pawnee County

On an enforcement assignment in Pawnee County, a Great Bend PD officer pulled over a vehicle...
On an enforcement assignment in Pawnee County, a Great Bend PD officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Green Bay Packers defensive back Rudy Ford. The stop was for a "minor violation" and "this interaction went great," Great Bend police said.(Great Bend Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend Police Officer Taylor Reed had the chance to meet a professional football player under unexpected, unusual circumstances. On Wednesday, The Great Bend Police Department’s K9 teams assisted with enforcement in Pawnee County. During that enforcement, Officer Reed conducted a traffic stop for a minor violation. The pull-over vehicle’s driver was Green Bay Packers’ defensive back Rudy Ford.

“This interaction went great, but it makes you think. We have over 18,000 cars a day drive down 10th St in Great Bend. Good, bad or otherwise, you just don’t know who is passing through our communities,” the Great Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post that included a photo of Reed and Ford.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police arrested three teens in connection with extensive vandalism to two properties, including...
Teens arrested for extensively damaging 2 Scott City houses
Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
Wichita police pulled a car reported stolen in 2007 from a pond near 37th and Meridan.
Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond
12 News
Missing 13-year-old boy from Wichita found safe
When Pigs Fly Bar-B-Que buys a new car for their employee.
Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car

Latest News

A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced 26-year-old Xjohnna Hannah to 12 months...
Father’s girlfriend sentenced to probation in connection with Wichita toddler’s death
Newstalk: Military gun and collectable show
Newstalk: Semi annual military gun and collectable show
Nonprofit receives Helping Hand in spreading the message about healthy living
Nonprofit receives Helping Hand in spreading the message about healthy living
Newstalk: Linking to empower future leaders event
Newstalk: Linking to empower future leaders event