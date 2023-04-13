Highs in the mid 80s but fire danger persists

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will almost be a carbon copy of Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly sunny skies, and strong, gusty winds from the south will take afternoon temperatures into the lower and middle 80s.

Fire weather conditions continue today, and most of Kansas is under a red flag warning. Please be extra careful as the combination of gusty winds and low humidity will lead to uncontrollable wildfires in a matter of minutes.

A powerful storm system will move across Kansas later today and Friday. Far western Kansas will see a few showers and storms after 4 pm today into the evening, but the bigger event promises to be farther east on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially along and east of I-135, during the late afternoon and evening.

Breezy and cooler conditions in the 50s and 60s are expected on Saturday, but we quickly climb back into the 70s on Sunday and stay through most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and continued windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy, and mild. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; evening showers/storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 83.

Sat: Low: 48. High: 63. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 71. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 41. High: 79. Sunny and warmer.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 80. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Low: 58. High: 83. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com