Highs in the mid 80s but fire danger persists

Fire danger in Kansas.
Fire danger in Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will almost be a carbon copy of Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly sunny skies, and strong, gusty winds from the south will take afternoon temperatures into the lower and middle 80s.

Fire weather conditions continue today, and most of Kansas is under a red flag warning. Please be extra careful as the combination of gusty winds and low humidity will lead to uncontrollable wildfires in a matter of minutes.

A powerful storm system will move across Kansas later today and Friday. Far western Kansas will see a few showers and storms after 4 pm today into the evening, but the bigger event promises to be farther east on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially along and east of I-135, during the late afternoon and evening.

Breezy and cooler conditions in the 50s and 60s are expected on Saturday, but we quickly climb back into the 70s on Sunday and stay through most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and continued windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy, and mild. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; evening showers/storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 83.

Sat: Low: 48. High: 63. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 71. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 41. High: 79. Sunny and warmer.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 80. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Low: 58. High: 83. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police arrested three teens in connection with extensive vandalism to two properties, including...
Teens arrested for extensively damaging 2 Scott City houses
Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
Yojan Hernandez-Garcia.
Wichita police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Several big-name retailers report Wichita stores ranking at or near the top nationally when it...
Wichita stores among worst in nation when it comes to theft: Leaders sound alarm
Don't Fall for It
DON’T FALL FOR IT: Wichita residents lose thousands in computer scams

Latest News

Wichita area shopping center
Derby PD chief weighs in as local retailers deal with more theft than ever
Wichita area shopping center
Derby police chief weighs in on local retail theft problem, among worst in U.S.
Federal Reserve
Economic expert discusses signs inflation could be easing
Five officers hurt in a shootout last week are got a show of support from the community...
Community comes out to support KCK officers hurt in shootout