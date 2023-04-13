Kansas Basketball Barnstorming Tour headed for Dodge City, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The annual Kansas Basketball Barnstorming Tour is making stops in Dodge City and Wichita this week. Fans can catch stars from the 2023 Big 12 Champion Jayhawks at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dome on the campus of Dodge City Community College and at 3 p.m. Friday at Friends University’s Garvey Gymnasium. The Wichita stop brings home standout freshman Gradey Dick, headed for the NBA next season.

The tour’s final stop is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Pittsburg State University’s John Lance Arena. You can learn more about the barnstorming tour and find ticket information here: https://massstrategies.com/barnstorming-tour/#tickets.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com