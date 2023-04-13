Kansas City man killed in crash near Kingman

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas City man died early Thursday morning when he was struck by a semi about four miles east of Kingman.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m., Daniel Guevara, 63, of Kansas City, Mo., was walking near the center line along US-54.

A semi pulling two trailers on westbound US-54 was unable to avoid Guevara and hit him.

Guevara died on the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

