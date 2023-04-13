Kansas City man killed in crash near Kingman

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas City man died early Thursday morning when he was struck by a semi about four miles east of Kingman.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m., Daniel Guevara, 63, of Kansas City, Mo., was walking near the center line along US-54.

A semi pulling two trailers on westbound US-54 was unable to avoid Guevara and hit him.

Guevara died on the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police arrested three teens in connection with extensive vandalism to two properties, including...
Teens arrested for extensively damaging 2 Scott City houses
Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
Wichita police pulled a car reported stolen in 2007 from a pond near 37th and Meridan.
Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond
12 News
Missing 13-year-old boy from Wichita found safe
When Pigs Fly Bar-B-Que buys a new car for their employee.
Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car

Latest News

police lights
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson
Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
Poor conditions on K-96
Deteriorating conditions on K-96 frustrate drivers in east Wichita