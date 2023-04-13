Kansas Department of Revenue expands online renewal system

KDOR logo.(KDOR)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR), in partnership with PayIt, announced on Thursday the addition of identification (ID) card renewal services to iKan.

iKan is Kansas’ digital government platform that delivers services from state agencies on an end-to-end platform to residents, with web, mobile, and native Apple and Android apps available.

ID renewal joins the growing list of online services available to Kansas residents through iKan, including renewing driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, ordering birth, death, and marriage certificates, and purchasing annual park passes. As of March 2023, more than 1 in 3 Kansas residents are registered with iKan, and the addition of ID renewal enables iKan to serve over 10,000 additional residents each year.

To renew an ID, residents can log into the iKan platform or access as a guest, select ID credentials renewal, and provide their name, date of birth, ID number, and last four digits of their social security number to submit the request. To access these services, visit https://ikan.ks.gov/.

