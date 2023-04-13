La Crosse grocery store keeps people in town to shop

By Austin Morton
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the past eight months, people in Rush County have had to drive about half an hour just to go grocery shopping, since their local store in La Crosse closed. But as of Wednesday, that store is back in business.

“What happened is you have to go to Hays for a last-minute item, you know you had to drive 26 miles,” one customer said.

“Not everybody can run over to Hays or Great Bend to get everything they needed,” added another.

Still another said, “You planned ahead a lot, and sometimes you just did without and mumbled under your breath and went on.”

But that changed Wednesday with the opening of B’s Hometown Market. Now the people of La Crosse are shopping in their own town.

Customers were enthused. They said things like:

“In my mind I thought they would have one or two items, and if you look, everything is stocked full.

Or, “Now it’s right here, and I’m really looking forward to shopping here.”

And, “We’ve needed this. We’ve missed it.”

The owners of the new store, Pat and Kelly Baalmann, say opening B’s means a lot to the town.

“When a staple in your community closes and you have to drive 30-45 minutes to the closest place, I think people really realize how much we need this store,” Kelly Baalmann said. “Somebody has to do it, and this is our town, this is our home. This is where our kids are, and we’re not going anywhere.”

