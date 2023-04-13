Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car

A local business steps in to help an employee get a new car. The restaurant, When Pigs Fly, took to social media to make it happen.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local business steps in to help an employee get a new car. The restaurant, When Pigs Fly, took to social media to make it happen.

Carter Jensen is a junior in high school, and he took a job at When Pigs Fly to save money for a car. Jensen found a truck on Facebook but instantly knew something was wrong.

“So, I took it off the lot and then it died in the QuikTrip parking lot,” said Jensen.

Jensen’s boss and owner of When Pigs Fly, Brian Choy, heard about the situation and stepped in to help. After an inspection, Choy knew it was already too late.

“I was just about on the verge of tears. It’s like heartbreaking. To see all that work put to pretty much nothing,” said Jensen.

Choy took to social media and asked the community for support.

“I typed of a post on Facebook and thought ‘maybe he’s got $700 left, maybe we can find him a car for $1,500 and figure something out,’” said Choy.

With just one Facebook post, Carter was on the road to a new car.

“So, I get my phone and there’s this post with hundreds and hundreds of comments of giving support or offering to donate. It was awesome,” said Jensen.

The overwhelming support from the community allowed Carter and Brian to purchase a car.

“There’s a couple things wrong with it, but I was like ‘I don’t care’. It’s so cool. Everyone was there to help me. They wanted to see me succeed and it was really awesome,” said Jensen.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces limited reopening dates
Police arrested three teens in connection with extensive vandalism to two properties, including...
Teens arrested for extensively damaging 2 Scott City houses
Several big-name retailers report Wichita stores ranking at or near the top nationally when it...
Wichita stores among worst in nation when it comes to theft: Leaders sound alarm
Kansas raises minimum smoking age to 21

Latest News

Area law enforcement are offering a way for you to safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or...
April 22 2023: National take back day
Gathering in Quinter, Kansas concerning closure of a long-term care facility
Residents scramble as care facility in Quinter prepares to close
DUI Victims Center of Kansas
Fundraiser underway to benefit victims of DUI crashes
Sebastian Franco, diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler, is a children's book author...
Legally blind Wichitan with autism overcomes obstacles to become children’s book illustrator