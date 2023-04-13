Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local business steps in to help an employee get a new car. The restaurant, When Pigs Fly, took to social media to make it happen.

Carter Jensen is a junior in high school, and he took a job at When Pigs Fly to save money for a car. Jensen found a truck on Facebook but instantly knew something was wrong.

“So, I took it off the lot and then it died in the QuikTrip parking lot,” said Jensen.

Jensen’s boss and owner of When Pigs Fly, Brian Choy, heard about the situation and stepped in to help. After an inspection, Choy knew it was already too late.

“I was just about on the verge of tears. It’s like heartbreaking. To see all that work put to pretty much nothing,” said Jensen.

Choy took to social media and asked the community for support.

“I typed of a post on Facebook and thought ‘maybe he’s got $700 left, maybe we can find him a car for $1,500 and figure something out,’” said Choy.

With just one Facebook post, Carter was on the road to a new car.

“So, I get my phone and there’s this post with hundreds and hundreds of comments of giving support or offering to donate. It was awesome,” said Jensen.

The overwhelming support from the community allowed Carter and Brian to purchase a car.

“There’s a couple things wrong with it, but I was like ‘I don’t care’. It’s so cool. Everyone was there to help me. They wanted to see me succeed and it was really awesome,” said Jensen.

