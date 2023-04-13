Local partnership addresses nursing shortage across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another college focused on healthcare careers is coming to Wichita, specifically to the campus of Wesley Medical Center. The long-term goal is to fill the need for nurses as across Kansas, there’s a shortage. Vacancy and turnover rates climbed following the COVID-19 pandemic. Turnover rates have come down, but vacancies remain high.

The Kansas Hospital Association (KHA) reports more than 2,500 opening for registered nurses (RNs) in the state. KHA also reports undergraduate nursing programs seeing more people applying and qualifying than are being admitted. A partnership between Wesley Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing aims to provide another option.

For patients, nurses are often the face of their care. The struggle to find enough of them is ongoing, although interest is there, healthcare leaders say.

“There’s hundreds of openings in every hospital across the country. We know that there’s a lot of individuals that want to be nurses,” Wesley Healthcare President and CEO Bill Voloch said.

In the KHA’s 2023 workforce report, vacancy rates for fulltime CNAs, LPNs and RNs range between 20 and 25% for hospitals across Kansas. In its partnership with Galen College of Nursing, Wesley Healthcare is bringing nursing education next door to the hospital to help fill some of the need.

“Having their college right here, you can cross the bridge and run over to their clinical rotation as well,” Volach said. “This will not take away from any clinical rotation at other schools. Our partnerships with other nursing schools in town will remain strong. We need them as well.”

Galen College of Nursing, a private institution, serves many non-traditional students with an average age of 32.

“I was a high school dropout and a single mom, and I was encouraged by my sister to go back to school and nursing changed my life,” said Galen College of Nursing Executive Vice President of Nursing Audria Denker, DNP, RN.

Dr. Denker said partnerships like the one between Galen College and Wesley Healthcare benefit students by giving them opportunities to work in the hospital and take classes at the same place.

“We try to work directly with the hospital leaders to create those flexible positions,” she said.

Wesley reports seeing interest from some of its employees looking for advancement.

“We have a lot of individuals who are patientcare techs currently at Wesley that are very excited to apply for school,” Voloch said.

Online classes with Galen College of Nursing start in July with construction on physical classrooms and simulations labs expected to be completed by the end of the year. Other steps taken by the state of Kansas to address the nursing shortage includes apprenticeship programs and scholarships specifically for people going into nursing.

