Mock DUI crash serves as lesson-learning opportunity for Clearwater HS students

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of prom, Clearwater High School students on Wednesday experienced a call to action with a mock DUI crash held at their school. With national data showing that DUI crashes increase for high school students during prom season, Clearwater High School showed its students up close what can happen if they try to drive while under the influence.

“It really makes you think of all the decisions you make in your life and you always wanna be making good ones,” said Clearwater High School student Carli Carlson, a participant in Wednesday’s realistic performance.

With many DUI cases nationally, teachers and staff at Clearwater High School and other schools across the U.S. host mock DUI simulations ahead of prom and graduation. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett issued a reminder that the term “DUI,” isn’t limited to alcohol consumption. He said other common drugs seen in DUI cases include THC and fentanyl.

Clearwater High School student Cale Carlson said he’s lost a friend in a DUI crash and simulations like what students experienced Wednesday “just hit home” for him.

