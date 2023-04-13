Sedan Police Department calls out ‘Pothole Bandits’ after creative prank

The Sedan, Kansas issued a lighthearted alert about "Pothole Bandits" filling potholes in the community with plants.(Sedan Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pop of color on Montgomery Street isn’t a welcome sight for city workers in Sedan. In a lighthearted post alerting residents to “be on the lookout,” the Sedan Police Department reports “mysterious growth sprouting from several potholes.”

The unidentified culprits who filled potholes with plants are dubbed “The Pothole Bandits” by police.

While Sedan police acknowledge the humor and creativity, they’re calling for the beautification effort to stop.

“...We absolutely get the humor in your prank, but the only people you’re hurting are the city employees who have the laborious task of cleaning out the holes so they can be patched,” the Sedan Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Police advise anyone with questions, comments ideas or concerns about the city’s streets to reach out to the mayor or a city councilmember or addressing city leaders at Sedan’s next city council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

