Sedgwick County offering free waste tire collection next week

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host a free waste tire collection event for residents and businesses from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 22 at the Sedgwick County West Yard, 4701 S. West St.

Businesses and governments in Sedgwick County may dispose of waste tires for free at the West Yard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 only. Each business is limited to one load of up to 50 tires. Businesses that accept payment for tire disposal are not permitted to participate.

Sedgwick County residents can drop off tires from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 21 and 22. Residents may dispose of no more than 50 tires per load and should be prepared to unload their own tires. Tires on rims and tractor tires will be accepted. Tractor treads and semi-truck loads of tires are not permitted.

