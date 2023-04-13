Severe storm potential on Friday

More wind and warmth today
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will almost be a carbon copy of Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly sunny skies, and strong, gusty winds from the south will take afternoon temperatures into the lower and middle 80s.

Fire weather conditions continue today, and most of Kansas is under a red flag warning. Please be extra careful as the combination of gusty winds and low humidity will lead to uncontrollable wildfires in a matter of minutes.

A powerful storm system will move across Kansas later today and Friday. Far western Kansas will see a few showers and storms after 4 pm today into the evening, but the bigger event promises to be farther east on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially along and east of I-135, during the late afternoon and evening.

Breezy and cooler conditions in the 50s and 60s are expected on Saturday, but we quickly climb back into the 70s on Sunday and stay through most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and continued windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy, and mild. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; evening showers/storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 83.

Sat: Low: 48. High: 63. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 71. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 41. High: 79. Sunny and warmer.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 80. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Low: 58. High: 83. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

