Six indicted in drone prison smuggling scheme

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging six people with conspiring to smuggle contraband into federal prison in Kansas.

Dale Gave III, 35, Dale Gaver II, 54, Joshua Hamilton, 37, and Rex Hill, 33, all of Omaha, Neb., are charged with one count of conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison. Melvin Edwards, 44, and Tamarae Hollman, 36, of Riverside, Calif., face the same charge.

According to court documents, between August 2020 and May 2021, Edwards, Gaver II, Gaver III, Hamilton, Hill and Hollman are accused of using a drone to smuggle cellular phones, K2 (synthetic cannabinoid), marijuana, and tobacco into the yard at Leavenworth Penitentiary.

Hill is also charged with one count of attempting to provide prion contraband. Gaver III, an inmate at Leavenworth Penitentiary during the alleged time of the conspiracy, is also charged with one count of attempted possession of prison contraband and one count of possession of prison contraband.

