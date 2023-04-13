From space to Kansas: the unexpected connection between Apollo 13 and Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-three years ago today, on April 13, 1970, the Apollo 13 mission suffered a catastrophic failure when an oxygen tank exploded in one of the spacecraft’s service modules. The incident, which occurred two days after the spacecraft’s launch, put the lives of the three astronauts onboard in grave danger and threatened to end the mission in tragedy. Despite the challenges they faced, the crew and ground controllers worked together to implement improvised solutions to keep the spacecraft operational and bring the crew safely back to Earth. Today, as we mark the anniversary of this historic event, it is worth noting that some of the critical components of the Apollo spacecraft were manufactured in Wichita, Kansas - the Air Capitol.

The S-IVB stage of the Saturn V rocket used in the Apollo program, which was responsible for placing the spacecraft into Earth orbit and then sending it towards the moon, was partially manufactured in Wichita, Kansas. The company responsible for building this stage was Boeing. The S-IVB stage was a critical component of the Apollo spacecraft, and the success of the Apollo program was due to in part to the expertise and innovation of the workers at Boeing’s Wichita plant.

The Apollo program and the workers at the Boeing plant in the Air Capitol were a testament to the innovation and expertise of the aerospace industry, which has long been a cornerstone of Wichita’s economy and identity.

The Apollo 13 command module, known as ‘Odyssey,’ can be seen at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson Kansas, along with other Apollo missions memorabilia.

