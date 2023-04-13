From space to Kansas: the unexpected connection between Apollo 13 and Wichita

In this April 11, 1970 photo made available by NASA, the Saturn V rocket carrying the crew of...
In this April 11, 1970 photo made available by NASA, the Saturn V rocket carrying the crew of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (NASA via AP)(AP)
By Kimberly Ketron
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-three years ago today, on April 13, 1970, the Apollo 13 mission suffered a catastrophic failure when an oxygen tank exploded in one of the spacecraft’s service modules. The incident, which occurred two days after the spacecraft’s launch, put the lives of the three astronauts onboard in grave danger and threatened to end the mission in tragedy. Despite the challenges they faced, the crew and ground controllers worked together to implement improvised solutions to keep the spacecraft operational and bring the crew safely back to Earth. Today, as we mark the anniversary of this historic event, it is worth noting that some of the critical components of the Apollo spacecraft were manufactured in Wichita, Kansas - the Air Capitol.

Apollo 13
Apollo 13

The S-IVB stage of the Saturn V rocket used in the Apollo program, which was responsible for placing the spacecraft into Earth orbit and then sending it towards the moon, was partially manufactured in Wichita, Kansas. The company responsible for building this stage was Boeing. The S-IVB stage was a critical component of the Apollo spacecraft, and the success of the Apollo program was due to in part to the expertise and innovation of the workers at Boeing’s Wichita plant.

The Apollo program and the workers at the Boeing plant in the Air Capitol were a testament to the innovation and expertise of the aerospace industry, which has long been a cornerstone of Wichita’s economy and identity.

The Apollo 13 command module, known as ‘Odyssey,’ can be seen at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson Kansas, along with other Apollo missions memorabilia.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police arrested three teens in connection with extensive vandalism to two properties, including...
Teens arrested for extensively damaging 2 Scott City houses
Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
12 News
Missing 13-year-old boy from Wichita found safe
FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
Wichita police pulled a car reported stolen in 2007 from a pond near 37th and Meridan.
Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond

Latest News

Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Six indicted in drone prison smuggling scheme
Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against...
AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders
Princess Karibo and Harold Deloach.
Two arrested in February crime spree
KDOR logo.
Kansas Department of Revenue expands online renewal system