Two arrested in February crime spree
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 49-year-old Harold Deloach and 39-year-old Princess Karibo on two counts of burglary of an automobile, six counts of unlawful use or a financial card and various drug offenses.
Police said the arrests were made stemming from a larceny investigation, and that the crime spree happened on Feb. 21.
The case has been presented to the District Attorney’s Office.
