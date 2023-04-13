Two arrested in February crime spree

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 49-year-old Harold Deloach and 39-year-old Princess Karibo on two counts of burglary of an automobile, six counts of unlawful use or a financial card and various drug offenses.

Police said the arrests were made stemming from a larceny investigation, and that the crime spree happened on Feb. 21.

The case has been presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

