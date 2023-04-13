Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond

The car, pulled from a pond near 37th and Meridian, was reported stolen in 2007.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders gathered near a northwest Wichita pond Wednesday evening as Wichita police pulled a car from a pond near 37th Street North and Meridian. With lower water levels, neighbors reported seeing the car’s roof.

Police confirmed no one was found in the car. While it’s unknown how long the car was in the pond, police determined it was reported stolen in 2007. With the water-logged vehicle out of the pond, the investigation into how it got there is underway.

