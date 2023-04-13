Weather Alert Day - Friday for some severe storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for storms and some severe weather will return to Kansas on Friday. Although this will not be an outbreak of severe weather, some hail and wind look possible with storms into the evening hours, especially across central and eastern Kansas. We’ve issued a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert for this potential Friday evening.

Strong south winds will continue into the night and early Friday just ahead of the next cold front. Much of the state will have dry weather into the afternoon with highs warming into the 80s for central and eastern Kansas. Western Kansas, behind the cold front, will have highs in the 60s and 70s. Best chances for storms will be east of a line from Russell to Pratt, and once they develop, they should move east. After 11pm, severe weather chances fade quickly.

Overnight showers are in the forecast for central and western Kansas, but amounts will remain very light.

Much chillier weather is waiting for Kansas Saturday. Northwest winds will make it feel colder, as we expect 30s and 40s for the start of the day, and highs that will only reach the 50s.

It still looks fairly windy on Saturday, but it will be back to sunshine and warmer temperatures coming. Highs will reach the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered evening storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy and windy. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty.

Sat: High: 59 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 39 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 53 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 58 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; evening storms. Breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.