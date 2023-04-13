Week of April 17: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring administrative positions.

MONDAY: Administrative Assistant | Budget Car and Truck Rental | Wichita | $15.00 - $16.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12481063 | Qualifications: • At least 1 year of administrative/clerical experience • Experience with collections and accounts receivable is also a plus • Good driving record for last 3 years | Benefits: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Budget Car and Truck Rental has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Administrative Assistant 3 | USD 259-Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $15.17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12482762 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Some experience is necessary; a minimum of 6 months experience is preferred | Benefits: •Health and Compensation, Generous Leave Time, Free Professional Development and so much more. | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools has 73 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Administrative Assistant - Community Living | KETCH | Wichita | $15.50 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12395425 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • A minimum of 1 year work experience in an administrative assistant job role • Type 50-60 wpm | Benefits: Benefits include: • Full time benefits include Health and Dental Insurance, Paid Vacation/Sick/Holiday Leave, Employee Assistance Program, Matching 401K plan and much more! Opportunities for growth and advancement. | KETCH has 11 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Election Worker Specialist - Volunteer Coordinator | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $18.17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12488441 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or equivalent • Ability to type 50 WPM • Must be free of Federal or State felony conviction as well as any misdemeanors relating to breach of trust | Benefits: • Medical, Dental, Vision, Life and Accidental Death, Healthcare, Dependent Daycare Flexible Spending Account, Metlife. We have a full and affordable benefits package that starts on the 1st of the following month once you enroll. | Sedgwick County has 31 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Administrative Assistant | Cowley College | Arkansas City | $42,892 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12488425 | Qualifications: • Associate’s Degree in Business or equivalent experience • 5 years of administrative assistant experience • 2 years of executive assistant experience | Benefits: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, Tuition Reimbursement. | Cowly College has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

