Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Pigs Fly Bar-B-Que buys a new car for their employee.
Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car
16,000 fish tank inside the future SCHEELS store in Wichita
Fish released into Scheels’ 16,000-gallon tank
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Wichita police pulled a car reported stolen in 2007 from a pond near 37th and Meridan.
Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond
On an enforcement assignment in Pawnee County, a Great Bend PD officer pulled over a vehicle...
Great Bend PD officer pulls over Green Bay Packer in Pawnee County

Latest News

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army
WATCH: Soldier surprises little sister at school after returning home from deployment
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses charges for drug and fentanyl trafficking against...
Garland: DOJ taking action against fentanyl cartel