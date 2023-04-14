Canadian woman reunited with Whippet dog that went missing this week in Topeka

Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, Canada, sits with her Whippet dogs Oola, right, and Triss, left, on...
Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, Canada, sits with her Whippet dogs Oola, right, and Triss, left, on Friday morning at Hotel Topeka, 1717 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Oola was missing since Tuesday night before being found Friday morning on Topeka's northwest side.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Canada has been reunited with her show dog after it ran off earlier this week in Topeka.

Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, told 13 NEWS on Friday morning that she was ecstatic that her Whippet dog had been found.

Burch was in the capital city for the American National Whippet Specialty dog show at Hotel Topeka, 1717 S.W. Topeka Blvd. About 1,000 dogs were reported to be in the show.

The dog went missing around 10 p.m. Tuesday as Burch was taking it for a walk outside the Hotel Topeka, where they were staying.

“As we approached the front doors of the hotel, a car pulled up and slammed its door very, very loudly right beside Oola, my missing dog,” Burch said. “It startled her and she slipped her collar and she ran off.”

Word soon got out that Oola was on the loose and Topeka-area residents started searching for the missing canine.

Burch said Friday morning that her beloved dog was found near S.W. 2nd and Frazier -- about 4 miles from Hotel Topeka -- and the two were back together again.

Burch said she wanted to express her gratitude for all the “support and prayers” she received from Topeka-area residents.

She said she was thankful that Oola had been found safe and sound.

The dog show started Monday and will conclude on Saturday.

Burch said she and Oola, along with her other Whippet, Triss, would be in Topeka until Sunday.

After Oola went missing, she wasn’t able to continue to participate in the dog show.

However, Burch said, all that mattered to her was having her dog back.

She said they’d return to Canada with a smile on their faces.

