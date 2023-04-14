Evening storms - some severe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms and potential severe weather is still expected this evening over central and eastern Kansas. Most, if not all of the severe wind and hail will take place east of a Hays to Dodge City line. Initial storms could produce some large hail and wind, but after 9 or 10pm, it will mostly be heavy rainfall and some occasional wind gusts to around 60.

In the overnight, some showers will make their way across central and western Kansas, but there’s no reason to be concerned about any severe weather in the overnight. Strong north winds usher in colder temperatures and most of us will have morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Highs on Saturday will remain in the 40s with leftover showers in the morning, ending during the late afternoon. It will continue to be windy with gusts (out of the northwest) up around 35 mph.

Sunday could have frost in central and western Kansas, but during the afternoon, it will be warming back up with highs in the 60s. Unfortunately, it will be another windy day on Sunday with some gusts up to around 30 mph.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered evening storms, then cloudy and windy. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Morning rain and some thunder, then cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing late. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 37.

Sun: High: 67 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 36 Sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 53 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 58 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

