Exploration Place to hold weeklong summer camps in NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A piece of Wichita is heading to northwest Kansas this summer.

After the success of its summer camps in Wichita, Exploration Place will take its weeklong summer camps on the road. The museum will hold the camps across 26 communities this summer, and half the students will be allowed to attend for free. Each camp has 20 spots, and Exploration Place will offer free admission to students who qualify because of free or reduced meals or other challenges.

The camps will be focused on learning engineering with Legos. The museum hopes to hold camps in all 105 Kansas counties over the next three years.

“It is pulling in electronics robotics circuitry,” Exploration Place education coordinator Jessica Nickel said. “We will program robots and create cities and light them up with circuitry. It is a little bit of an elevated Lego camp.”

