Exploration Place to hold weeklong summer camps in NW Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A piece of Wichita is heading to northwest Kansas this summer.

After the success of its summer camps in Wichita, Exploration Place will take its weeklong summer camps on the road. The museum will hold the camps across 26 communities this summer, and half the students will be allowed to attend for free. Each camp has 20 spots, and Exploration Place will offer free admission to students who qualify because of free or reduced meals or other challenges.

The camps will be focused on learning engineering with Legos. The museum hopes to hold camps in all 105 Kansas counties over the next three years.

“It is pulling in electronics robotics circuitry,” Exploration Place education coordinator Jessica Nickel said. “We will program robots and create cities and light them up with circuitry. It is a little bit of an elevated Lego camp.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

When Pigs Fly Bar-B-Que buys a new car for their employee.
Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
16,000 fish tank inside the future SCHEELS store in Wichita
Fish released into Scheels’ 16,000-gallon tank
Wichita police pulled a car reported stolen in 2007 from a pond near 37th and Meridan.
Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond
On an enforcement assignment in Pawnee County, a Great Bend PD officer pulled over a vehicle...
Great Bend PD officer pulls over Green Bay Packer in Pawnee County

Latest News

The camps will be focused on learning engineering with Legos.
Exploration Place taking summer camps to NW Kansas
What The Tech?
What the Tech? Sharing Facebook vacation photos
What the Tech? Sharing Facebook vacation photos
What the Tech? Sharing Facebook vacation photos
Fire in the 6000 block of N. Armstrong.
Fire damages vacant home near Park City