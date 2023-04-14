Fire damages vacant home near Park City

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita crews battled a fire Friday morning in the 6000 block of N. Armstrong, near Park City.

When crews arrived, there were “significant fire conditions” and a structural compromise, so firefighters could not get inside. A defensive approach helped them get the fire under control.

No one was inside, and the home appeared to be vacant, according do Battalion Chief Doug Winter. The fire caused extensive damage and the home was most likely a total loss.

Crews may be on the scene for a few hours. There are multiple structures on the property, but the fire was contained before it spread to them. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

