Gov. Laura Kelly holds roundtable on rural education

ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly is working to learn more about the struggles rural schools face. She stopped in Ellis on Thursday to hear concerns from students and staff during a roundtable discussion.

Those who participated said small-town schools have issues that can be harder to solve because of their location.

“We need housing developments to grow, and with that comes water issues, infrastructure, building our downtown, but also being able to support our teachers,” said Kayla Ford, a parent in the Ellis Schools district.

She and others who attended Thursday’s meeting with the governor said the biggest need is money.

“I would say the overall funding for public education. Because that makes such an impact for the future of the state, and our community,” Ford said.

It was an issue with which the governor agreed.

“I’m optimistic that my colleagues in the legislature will come back from wrap-up session and realize that yeah it’s time. We’ve got the money, and we need to put it where it’s very much needed,” said Gov. Kelly.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com