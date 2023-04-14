Busy stretch of I-135 to close Sunday morning

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced temporary closures along a busy stretch of Interstate I-135 coming up Sunday morning. From 6:30 to 10 a.m., K-DOT said there will be multiple brief, full closures of northbound and southbound I-135 at 37th Street North.

The closures are necessary to remove Evergy power lines spanning the highway, a KDOT news release said. Ramps that will be closed include:

  • NB I-235 to SB I-135
  • WB K-254 to SB I-135
  • SB I-135 to EB K-96
  • WB K-96 to SB I-135
  • WB K-96 to NB I-135

“A rolling roadblock will be used on SB I-135 from 53rd St. Traffic will be stopped at 37th for about five minutes starting sometime after 7 am. When work begins on NB I-135, a rolling roadblock will be used from 13th St. to slow then stop traffic at 37th for about five minutes starting sometime after 7:30 am.,” KDOT explained.

KDOT said there may be a need for three separate closures of I-135 a 37th Street for the powerline removal and that workers will also remove lines over he WB K-96 ramp to SB I-135.

“Some ramps not necessary for this part of the work will be opened,” KDOT said.

The department said the work should be finished by 10 a.m. with ramps again open.

