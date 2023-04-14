Kansas communities taking steps to curb population of invasive tree

While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Some Kansas communities are taking steps to curb the population of an ornamental but invasive tree. The trees are frequently called Bradford pear trees or or Callery pears. The problem they bring, horticulture experts say, is that the trees are killing native grass and landscapes. This is why cities like Topeka and Kansas City are taking steps to incentivize homeowners to cut down their Bradfords and plant new trees.

While they’re a popular shade tree, then non-native trees are causing a nuisance and property owners are being asked to cut them down. The plans are distinguished with their white flowers and potent smell.

“If you catch them when they’re in full bloom, often those flowers also have a sulfur smell,” said , K-State Extension Ornamental Horticulture Agent Matt McKernan.

Over time, research has shown the trees fighting native plants. They also cross-pollinate. And while the trees themselves are sterile, birds and wildlife are attracted to the fruit they grow. This allows the tree to spread.

“The problem comes when we have all these different varieties and the wild types planted in the same areas,” McKernan said. “The flowers cross-pollinate with one another, which is what then produces viable fruit on the tree that birds and other wildlife spread to plant this tree in new locations.”

So, what can homeowners do?

McKernan said a solid options involves removing the tree, stump and all, and replacing with a native tree that can still provide plenty of shade.

“There’s a wide variety of oaks that are native to our area, have high value for wildfire and pollinators especially, a lot of moths and other insects will feed off the leaves,” he said. “There’s a lot of great possibilities for oak trees.”

A map from the Kansas Forest Service has documented Bradford pears in the eastern half of the state, particularly around the Topeka and Kansas City areas. At this time, the City of Wichita says it has no plans to address the Bradford pear population.

