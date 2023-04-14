No. 1 transfer portal prospect Hunter Dickinson to visit KU

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 big man from the University of Michigan, will visit the campus of KU for a recruiting visit next weekend, according to multiple reports.

This comes as the two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection weighs his options as the No. 1 player in the NCAA transfer portal. He is also set to visit Georgetown and Maryland prior to his trip to Lawrence, Kansas. It remains a possibility he returns to Michigan, while other schools vying for his services include Syracuse, Villanova, Kentucky, Virginia and Duke.

This past season, Dickson averaged 18.5 points on 56% shooting. He shot 42% from 3-point range, as well. He was named AP honorable mention All-American.

