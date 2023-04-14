Pompeo decides not to run for president in 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former U.S. Secretary of State, CIA Director, U.S. Congressman and Wichita businessman Mike Pompeo announced on Twitter Friday that he’s not going to run for President of the United States next year.

Pompeo issued a formal news release explaining his decision which he says he reached “after much consideration and prayer.”

“It is simplest, and most accurate, to say that this decision is personal,” Pompeo said. ‘The time is not right for me and my family. At each stage of my public served -- as a soldier, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and as you’re Secretary of State -- I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again.”

Pompeo concluded his statement with a message for those who wanted him to run for president, as well as those who don’t.

“To those of you this announcement disappoints,” my apologies. And to those of you this thrills, know that I’m 59 years old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting, as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary,” he said.

Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/hxujBzGgkI — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com