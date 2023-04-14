Pompeo decides not to run for president in 2024

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Liberty University's convocation Friday.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Liberty University's convocation Friday.(WDBJ)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former U.S. Secretary of State, CIA Director, U.S. Congressman and Wichita businessman Mike Pompeo announced on Twitter Friday that he’s not going to run for President of the United States next year.

Pompeo issued a formal news release explaining his decision which he says he reached “after much consideration and prayer.”

“It is simplest, and most accurate, to say that this decision is personal,” Pompeo said. ‘The time is not right for me and my family. At each stage of my public served -- as a soldier, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and as you’re Secretary of State -- I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again.”

Pompeo concluded his statement with a message for those who wanted him to run for president, as well as those who don’t.

“To those of you this announcement disappoints,” my apologies. And to those of you this thrills, know that I’m 59 years old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting, as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary,” he said.

