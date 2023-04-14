Questions raised about auction signs popping up across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Signs showing up throughout Wichita advertise a liquidation sale on Saturday involving government-seized assets. The signs have some wondering if the ad is for a legitimate sale or if this is a scam. There is no listed address or business name listed on the physical signs. The signs do include a number. When 12 News called, there was no answer, only a text announcing when and where the sale would happen.

Attorney Jason Roach with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Division addressed the questions and concerns about the signs.

“I was able to verify that the company listed had obtained a license through the City of Wichita,” Roach said.

He said live auctions need to meet certain requirements.

“That includes listing not just who you are and where you’re from, but the list of items that you are going to auction away,” Roach said. “Now, I can’t verify the items because I haven’t seen them. I wasn’t able to find anything on the Better Business Bureau about this particular entity.”

The sign and associated website say the auction will have luxury items but in the text, it said nothing is online and there isn’t a catalog. The only way to view the items is to be at the auction site.

Roach said people should be asking questions.

“You have to be careful when assessing how much you’re willing to pay for something that you know very little about,” he said.

The auctions signs seen throughout Wichita have also been seen recently in Lincoln, Nebraska, Boston and parts of Oklahoma.

Roach said anyone with questions on auctions within the City of Wichita can contact the city’s licensing department for ore information.

