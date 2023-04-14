Questions raised about auction signs popping up across Wichita

A sign advertising a liquidation sale of seized government assets raises a lot of questions in...
A sign advertising a liquidation sale of seized government assets raises a lot of questions in Wichita.(KWCH)
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Signs showing up throughout Wichita advertise a liquidation sale on Saturday involving government-seized assets. The signs have some wondering if the ad is for a legitimate sale or if this is a scam. There is no listed address or business name listed on the physical signs. The signs do include a number. When 12 News called, there was no answer, only a text announcing when and where the sale would happen.

Attorney Jason Roach with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Division addressed the questions and concerns about the signs.

“I was able to verify that the company listed had obtained a license through the City of Wichita,” Roach said.

He said live auctions need to meet certain requirements.

“That includes listing not just who you are and where you’re from, but the list of items that you are going to auction away,” Roach said. “Now, I can’t verify the items because I haven’t seen them. I wasn’t able to find anything on the Better Business Bureau about this particular entity.”

The sign and associated website say the auction will have luxury items but in the text, it said nothing is online and there isn’t a catalog. The only way to view the items is to be at the auction site.

Roach said people should be asking questions.

“You have to be careful when assessing how much you’re willing to pay for something that you know very little about,” he said.

The auctions signs seen throughout Wichita have also been seen recently in Lincoln, Nebraska, Boston and parts of Oklahoma.

Roach said anyone with questions on auctions within the City of Wichita can contact the city’s licensing department for ore information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police arrested three teens in connection with extensive vandalism to two properties, including...
Teens arrested for extensively damaging 2 Scott City houses
Wichita police pulled a car reported stolen in 2007 from a pond near 37th and Meridan.
Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond
When Pigs Fly Bar-B-Que buys a new car for their employee.
Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car
Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
12 News
Missing 13-year-old boy from Wichita found safe

Latest News

Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
Gov. Laura Kelly holds roundtable on rural education
Red Flag Warnings for online scams
WPD tracks stolen goods to online marketplaces
Retail stores in Wichita, Kansas
Stolen retail goods popping up on online marketplaces
Governor's roundtable in Ellis, Kan.
Kansas governor holds roundtable discussion on education