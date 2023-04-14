Salina’s Stiefel Theatre nominated for ACM Award

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Stiefel Theatre in Salina is one of five nominees for the Theater of the Year award given by the Academy of Country Music.

The category is one of several ACM Awards dedicated to music venues, including Arena of the Year, Casino of the Year and Club of the Year. Last year’s winner in the theatre category was the Ryman Auditorium, original home of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The new Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville joins Stiefel on the nominee list this year, along with:

Crystal Grand Music Theaer, Lake Delton, Wis.

Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, Fla.

Orpheum Theatre, Omaha

The Fox-Watson Theatre in Salina was opened in May 1931 and, after decades as a movie house, closed in 1987. About 10 years later, renovations began and the theatre was renamed the Stiefel Theatre after MIlton Stiefel, a major contributor to the renovations. It officially reopened in 2003 and has hosted major country acts such as Merle Haggard and Alison Krauss.

