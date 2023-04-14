Stage for NFL Draft outside Union Station to be largest in event’s history

The NFL Draft stage being constructed in front of Union Station on April 12, 2023.
The NFL Draft stage being constructed in front of Union Station on April 12, 2023.(Union Station)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft is expected to bring $100 million to Kansas City and will likely be one of the biggest events in the city’s history.

It will be record-breaking, as well.

The NFL released Thursday that the main stage will be the largest structure the league has ever built for the draft. The structure will be the size of a football field, and the Draft footprint will be about 3.1 million square feet.

The NFL Draft perimeter will be surrounded by 7.5 miles of temporary fence lines, and areas will be sectioned off by 1.5 miles of concrete barriers.

There will be nearly 170 loudspeakers and subwoofers enclosures, as well as more than 10,000 square feet of LED screens.

ALSO READ: Construction continues above and below ground at Union Station

For more NFL Draft coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Pigs Fly Bar-B-Que buys a new car for their employee.
Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car
16,000 fish tank inside the future SCHEELS store in Wichita
Fish released into Scheels’ 16,000-gallon tank
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Wichita police pulled a car reported stolen in 2007 from a pond near 37th and Meridan.
Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond
On an enforcement assignment in Pawnee County, a Great Bend PD officer pulled over a vehicle...
Great Bend PD officer pulls over Green Bay Packer in Pawnee County

Latest News

Thursday June 10th Exploration Place is hosting their second Food Truck Thursday. There will be...
Exploration Place to hold weeklong summer camps in NW Kansas
The camps will be focused on learning engineering with Legos.
Exploration Place taking summer camps to NW Kansas
What The Tech?
What the Tech? Sharing Facebook vacation photos
What the Tech? Sharing Facebook vacation photos
What the Tech? Sharing Facebook vacation photos
Fire in the 6000 block of N. Armstrong.
Fire damages vacant home near Park City