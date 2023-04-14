Stolen retail goods popping up on online marketplaces

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in the Wichita area are seeing a sharp uptick in retail thefts with Wichita locations for some national chains having the highest theft rates in the country for those stores. It’s an issue impacting stores across the U.S. In 2021 the National Retail Federation reported thefts costing retailers nearly $100 billion.

A lot of that stolen merchandise makes it back into the marketplace through third-party online sellers or secondhand retailers. Some of these crimes are carried out individually while other cases involve an orchestrated, organized effort. The Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office say, depending on the item, thieve try to turn around and sale stolen items online, at Pawnshops or at other secondhand stores.

“We work most of our burglaries, backwards,” said Wichita Police Lt. Drew Seiler with the department’s Burglary and Finance Crime division.

Lt. Seiler said when a stolen item is placed for sale online, victims sometimes are the ones noticing it.

“(They) are vigilant in trying to recover their own property and they will get on these social media marketplaces, eBay’s another common one you’ll see. They will find their items and they will contact our section back,” Seiler said.

The major online retailers, Amazon, Facebook Marketplace and eBay say selling stolen items on their platforms aren’t allowed. They offer the same advice to report the crime to local law enforcement.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not so much retail, but personal-property burglary cases they work.

“Facebook Marketplace is something kind of new we’ve had to kind of get caught up on and figure how how to work the system and how we go about getting the property back,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

Scambusters.org offers advice to help you recognize if an item for sale could be stolen. Red flags include a price that is surprisingly low, no details listed about the item, or if the item is said to have been “found.”

When it comes to pawnshops and secondhand stores, there’s an advantage for investigators with those businesses being required to log inventory on a database.

“We can check that right from our office very quickly as we’re working the case,” Seiler said.

Sheriff Easter points out the thefts and burglaries are often connected with other issues.

“Because of the influx of drug abuse that we have here, those crimes are going to go up,” he said.

Steps to help with locating and recovering stolen property include recoding the serial numbers of recently-bought items, taking a photo or adding some kind of identifying mark.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed into law the INFORM Consumers Act. This requires online marketplaces to verify high-volume, third-party sellers with a government-issued ID, bank account and contact information. It also requires sellers to disclose basic details about their identity and contact information.

