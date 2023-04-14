Summer camps and activities for kids this summer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer! It is the best of times for kids and families, but it can be challenging for parents and caretakers to find quality and fun camps and activities for the kids. Let us help you navigate through the many options, we’ve compiled a list and will keep updating it as new opportunities come up.
If you have anything you would like us to add to this list, please contact us, we’d love to post it.
Wichita area summer camps and activities
Wichita Parks & Recreation summer camps
Wichita Parks & Recreation offer a variety of summer camps throughout the summer at various locations.
Exploration place summer camps
Ages 7 to 13, camp themes range from Legos to space science to dinosaurs to geology to engineering to movie magic to Minecraft...the list is extensive
Wichita's Best Summer Camp
Ages 5 to 12, kids develop confidence, discipline and respect through activities such as sports, martial arts, dance, tumbling, outdoor activities and educational lessons
Wichita Art Museum summer camps
Young artists investigate different techniques and experience different materials in the art world, learning to express themselves.
Honey Tree Branches summer enrichment programs
Spanish, art, music, water fun, sports, picnics, technology, cooking, science, drama and more.
Genesis Foundation for Fitness & Tennis summer activities
Skills, eye-hand-coordination, team spirt and sports fundamentals for ages 4 and up.
Wichita Gymnastics summer camps
Gymnastics, swimming, arts and crafts, games and play time for ages 3 to 12.
WSU Engineering summer camps
4th through 12th graders get a chance to explore the sciences of engineering and computers.
Sedgwick County Zoo summer learning adventures
Ages 4 to 17 can participate in all kinds of animal adventures.
USD 259 Wichita schools summer programs
Beginning in May, USD 259 offers camps in science, art, STEM, language arts, fitness, health, social sciences and much more.
Greater Wichita YMCA
Camps run May 30 to August 3, 2023. Everything from health, fitness, sports, dance, classes and more.
