Summer camps and activities for kids this summer

By KWCH Staff and Kimberly Ketron
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer! It is the best of times for kids and families, but it can be challenging for parents and caretakers to find quality and fun camps and activities for the kids. Let us help you navigate through the many options, we’ve compiled a list and will keep updating it as new opportunities come up.

If you have anything you would like us to add to this list, please contact us, we’d love to post it.

Wichita area summer camps and activities
Wichita Parks & Recreation summer camps

Wichita Parks & Recreation offer a variety of summer camps throughout the summer at various locations.

Wichita Parks & Recreation
Wichita Riding Academy

From first time riders at 4-years-old to older skilled competitive riders.

Wichita Riding Academy summer programs
Exploration place summer camps

Ages 7 to 13, camp themes range from Legos to space science to dinosaurs to geology to engineering to movie magic to Minecraft...the list is extensive

Exploration Place summer camps
Tanganyika Wildlife Park summer camp

Ages 6 to 12, each week has a different theme.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park summer camp
Wichita's Best Summer Camp

Ages 5 to 12, kids develop confidence, discipline and respect through activities such as sports, martial arts, dance, tumbling, outdoor activities and educational lessons

Wichita's Best Summer Camp
City Arts of Wichita

Youth art classes in all genres of art.

City Arts youth classes
Mark Arts youth classes

Art and culinary classes for young people.

Mark Arts youth classes
Wichita Art Museum summer camps

Young artists investigate different techniques and experience different materials in the art world, learning to express themselves.

Wichita Art Museum summer camps
Wichita area summer camps and activities
Music Together of Wichita

Music and motion classes for children birth to 5.

Music Together of Wichita classes
Kansas Dance Academy summer classes

Ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, hip hop and contemporary

Kansas Dance Academy
Honey Tree Branches summer enrichment programs

Spanish, art, music, water fun, sports, picnics, technology, cooking, science, drama and more.

Honey Tree Branches summer enrichment programs
Genesis Foundation for Fitness & Tennis summer activities

Skills, eye-hand-coordination, team spirt and sports fundamentals for ages 4 and up.

Kids practicing at the Louisville Tennis Center.
Wichita Gymnastics summer camps

Gymnastics, swimming, arts and crafts, games and play time for ages 3 to 12.

Wichita Gymnastics
WSU Engineering summer camps

4th through 12th graders get a chance to explore the sciences of engineering and computers.

WSU Engineering camp
Museum of World Treasures

Beginning in June, the MOWT offers different themed kid pleasing camps.

Museum of World Treasures has multiple events coming up.
Sedgwick County Zoo summer learning adventures

Ages 4 to 17 can participate in all kinds of animal adventures.

USD 259 Wichita schools summer programs

Beginning in May, USD 259 offers camps in science, art, STEM, language arts, fitness, health, social sciences and much more.

School is out for summer, which means many kids who rely on school meals will struggle to get...
Greater Wichita YMCA

Camps run May 30 to August 3, 2023. Everything from health, fitness, sports, dance, classes and more.

YMCA summer camp

