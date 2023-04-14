Top transfer target Max Abmas visiting Kansas State

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives to the basket ahead of Arkansas guard Jalen Tate (11)...
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives to the basket ahead of Arkansas guard Jalen Tate (11) during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas, regarded as one of the top transfers in the NCAA, will visit Kansas State and Jerome Tang this weekend.

The news was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and since confirmed by various reports.

The standout guard scored more than 2,500 points during his four years at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, school under Paul Mills. He has since been hired as the Wichita State head coach, linking the Shockers as a possible destination for the No. 7-ranked transfer in the 247 transfer portal rankings. A native of Dallas, he’s also been heavily linked to Texas and Baylor.

Tang was named the National Coach of the Year and led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in his first season, but must replace point guard Markquis Nowell.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

When Pigs Fly Bar-B-Que buys a new car for their employee.
Local business helps down-on-his-luck teen buy new car
16,000 fish tank inside the future SCHEELS store in Wichita
Fish released into Scheels’ 16,000-gallon tank
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Wichita police pulled a car reported stolen in 2007 from a pond near 37th and Meridan.
Watch: Car reported stolen in 2007 pulled from NW Wichita pond
On an enforcement assignment in Pawnee County, a Great Bend PD officer pulled over a vehicle...
Great Bend PD officer pulls over Green Bay Packer in Pawnee County

Latest News

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
No. 1 transfer portal prospect Hunter Dickinson to visit KU
Howell said by texting KSU wildcats to 61474 you can receive a kit to be a donor.
K-State football holds Be the Match
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas Basketball Barnstorming Tour headed for Dodge City, Wichita
Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams instructs her team during an NCAA college basketball game...
Wichita State WBB: Head Coach Keitha Adams to return to UTEP as head coach