Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian campa says this morning is starting off on a mild note with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies. This afternoon we’ll see another warm and partly cloudy day with highs in the 80s around the state. Far NW KS will be cooler into the 60s and 70s. Winds for everyone will be gusty from the S at 15-25 with gusts over 35mph at times.

We are in weather alert mode as we are watching a strong storm system that will move through the state this afternoon and evening bringing the chance of strong to severe storms in central and eastern Ks. After 4 pm along a dry line, isolated storms will develop in central Ks and track east. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary concern, an isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out. A cold front will then dive south through the state and more storms/showers will be possible after 8pm - 1am. We will then dry out overnight into early Saturday and cool down behind the front.

We’ll see breezy and much cooler highs in the 50s on Saturday afternoon, but we quickly climb back into the 60s/70s on Sunday and stay warmer than normal into the work week next week. Next week is looking warm and mainly dry, but late in the week, storm chances will return Thursday here in eastern Ks.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and windy; evening strong storms: S 20-30; gusty. high: 84.

Tonight: Showers and storms before 1am; Windy. wind: S 10-20; gusty. low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy am, mostly sunny pm; breezy. wind: NW 20-30; gusty. high: 59.

Sun: low: 37. high: 68. Sunny.

Mon: low: 38. high: 79. Mostly sunny.

Tue: low: 55. high: 82. Partly cloudy.

Wed: low: 58. high: 84. Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: low: 60. high: 81. Partly cloudy; evening showers/storms.

