Wichita police ask for help in search for boy reported missing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 9-year-old boy reported missing Thursday night. Police said Kaynan Hough was last seen about 9 p.m., on foot in the 2800 block of East 44th Street South.

Hough stands about four feet tall and weighs about 52 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing grey and light green camouflage pajama pants and a grey shirt with light green on it.

Anyone who may see Hough or knows where the boy could be should call 911.

