Wichita woman relives coyote encounter as sightings increase in urban areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In rural areas, there isn’t cause for alarm in the common sight and sound of coyotes. What raises a concern for some is the increase in sightings in urban areas.

Wichita resident Christie Benton and her chihuahua recently got a surprise on a nighttime walk, encountering a coyote in the middle of town.

“I don’t normally walk my dog that late, but there were other people out walking and [the street was] pretty well lit,” Benton said.

That light didn’t stop an unsuspected walking partner. A few yards from Benton was an animal she at first thought was a bigger dog.

“I first thought it was a German Shepperd,” she said.

A closer look revealed that wasn’t the case.

“It was definitely a coyote, so I just kinda turned back, kept my face to it and went into the neighbor’s yard,” Benton said.

As with most reported urban coyote encounters, the wild animal didn’t attack.

“It did not come after me,” Benton said.

She said she watched the coyote crawl under a fence, leaving the neighborhood.

Benton then did her research, reported the siting on the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks website and, most importantly, warned her neighbors.

“I didn’t know anything about [coyotes] until [Wednesday] night when I realized it was my responsibility to alert the neighborhood about it,” she said.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says coyote attacks on humans are rare and seeing one is not cause for alarm. The department advises, however, that basic precautions can prevent problems.

