Boil water advisory issued for Conway Springs

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Conway Springs.

The advisory was issued Saturday after a line break lowered the pressure in the city’s water system. Lowered water pressure increases the chance of bacterial contamination.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

KDHE says residents should adhere to the following precautions.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult a health professional.

Water used for brushing and rinsing teeth should be boiled or bottled.

Health professionals should not use tap water through equipment in the treatment and care of patients.

