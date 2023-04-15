Breezy and cool Sunday

Highs in the 60s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain breezy and cool Sunday before warmer weather returns for the workweek.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Northwest winds will be gusty across central and eastern Kansas.

A rapid warm up is expected Monday with highs returning to the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Warm weather will continue for most of the week ahead with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s through Wednesday.

A cold front will move through the state Wednesday night, bringing cooler weather for the end of the week with highs returning to the 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances overall for the next several days will remain low. There will be a possibility for some isolated showers and storms midweek mainly over far northern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 36

Mon: High: 80 Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 52 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 55 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 45 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

