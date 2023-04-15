Expungement drive looks to offer up a fresh start

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A criminal record, long after the crime and punishment have been served, can be a heavy weight on people’s life. For those who qualify, expungement can offer up a fresh start.

While it doesn’t completely wipe away someone’s record, it can remove it from being public and impacting things like employment, housing and education.

“Oftentimes, these are things that people are kind of ashamed of. Things that happened in their past, some indiscretions or youthful mistakes that they’ve made,” said Koch Industries Chief Counsel Commercial and Pro Bono Matt Ellis said. “What we’ve found is, a lot of times, is people are now being held back.”

This is the fifth year attorneys for Koch Industries in Wichita are offering their services pro bono - for free - to help people with the expungement of a criminal record. It’s a partnership with Kansas Legal Services and the Sedgwick County DA’s Office.

“Pro bono work is something that our attorneys at Koch find very rewarding personally as well as professionally. The reason Koch likes to get involved is it removes barriers for people so they can move on with their life, and it helps, by doing that, make our community a better place,” said Ellis.

Kansas Legal Services Director of Pro Bono Services Joy Springfield said, “It helps you get new jobs or go back to school or be able to get an occupational license or better housing.”

Occupation licenses for barbers, daycares, tattoo artists, dental hygienists and others require people to pass a criminal background check. Springfield said a criminal record could stop people from getting the needed licenses to work in that field. She has seen it impact people trying to receive higher education.

The Expungement Drive is for people whose cases are in Sedgwick County. They are currently looking for people with eligible cases to apply by the end of the month.

Joy Springfield with Kansas Legal Services said the goal is to start the process of expungement in early May and have it completed by the end of summer.

She said, “I do the background check, and I check to make sure they’re eligible. The time has passed; it’s a charge that can be expunged.”

Kansas Expungement Flow Chart (Kansas Legal Services)

While many high-level felonies - murder, manslaughter, rape - don’t qualify, other lower-level felonies and misdemeanors do after someone is three to five years post probation, parole or diversion. Also, people can’t have any new convictions or pending cases.

People on certain criminal registries also can’t apply.

For people eligible for the Expungement Drive, Koch has 20 attorneys in Wichita to help through this process, like Matt Ellis, along with other volunteers.

“One of my clients last year said that there had been this dark cloud hanging over him, and it’s now gone. He was so thankful for the help that we provided,” said Ellis.

There is a $195 filing fee per case to apply for expungement, but people who qualify for Kansas Legal Services can have that waived.

While the Expungement Drive is only for people who have a case or cases in Sedgwick County, anyone with a Kansas case can reach out to Kansas Legal Services for expungement services.

People can call KLS at 1-800-723-6953 or visit their website.

