Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog.

Pearl is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who is shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a $1 bill.

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for being the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida, and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl’s owner says her little pup is a bit of a diva. She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon while “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign advertising a liquidation sale of seized government assets raises a lot of questions in...
Update: Liquidation auction advertised on signs across Wichita canceled
While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
Kansas communities taking steps to curb population of invasive tree
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks reports more sightings of coyotes in urban areas.
Wichita woman relives coyote encounter as sightings increase in urban areas
Today's Severe Weather Outlook
Weather Alert: Strong storm system expected in central, Eastern Kansas
16,000 fish tank inside the future SCHEELS store in Wichita
Fish released into Scheels’ 16,000-gallon tank

Latest News

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Body found submerged in S. Sedgwick Co.