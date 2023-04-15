Much cooler today with scattered showers around the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a strong cold front pushed through the state last night bringing widespread rain and storms. Most areas have dried out, but some lingering light rain showers remain possible into the early-mid afternoon.

This morning, we are much cooler with with strong NW winds with scattered showers around the area and state behind our front. Wake-up temperatures are chilly in the 30s and 40s for most, but when you factor in the wind, we are feeling much colder so make sure you bundle up and grab the umbrella before heading out.

We’ll see a breezy and much cooler day with highs in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. The scattered showers will continue into this afternoon, but very scattered in nature with most receiving light amounts of rain. Heading into Sunday we will quickly climb back into the 60s/70s and stay warmer than normal into the work week next week. Next week is looking warm and mainly dry, but late in the week, storm chances will return.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Morning rain, then cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 53.

Tonight: Skies turning clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. wind: NW 20-30; gusty. high: 66.

Sun: low: 37. high: 68. Sunny.

Mon: low: 38. high: 79. Mostly sunny.

Tue: low: 55. high: 82. Partly cloudy.

Wed: low: 58. high: 84. Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: low: 60. high: 81. Partly cloudy; evening showers/storms.

