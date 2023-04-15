Thief steals equipment from aspiring journalist, news team at Douglass HS

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KWCH) - Kaytin Cathey is a Douglass High School student and an aspiring broadcast journalist. With support of his friends and school principals, Cathey launched a high school news station. A thief with a different plan, taking Douglass High School News off the air indefinitely, stealing electronics Cathey and the news team need. The thief took the equipment from Cathey’s car.

Cathey has a dream of becoming a radio host and ultimately to have his own late-night show. Working toward his dream, Cathey built a team, getting a friend who was skeptical at first to become a DHS News co-host and from there, recruiting fellow students and friends. Like that, a new family was born.

“I think we’ve created a pretty awesome crew here, now band together like brothers,” Cathey said. “We see each other more than we see our families sometimes during the week.”

During a recent evening at home, Cathey left his equipment in his car. A thief took his laptop and camera gear.

“This great thing we have has kinda come to an end now,” Cathey said.

There is a GoFundMe page established to help the crew with replacing the stolen electronics. Cathey said the thief stole about $2,500 worth of equipment.

All he wants is to get the broadcast at Douglass High School up and running again.

“If you are that person that stole our stuff, just give it back to me and we’ll be cool,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com