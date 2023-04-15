TRAFFIC ALERT: K-96 between Webb & Greenwich shut down due to multiple crashes
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured after multiple crashes delay traffic on K-96.
At least two people were minorly injured after a crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Dispatch said prepare for K-96 to be shut down or have major delays both eastbound and westbound for hours as crews work to clean up the area.
