TRAFFIC ALERT: K-96 between Webb & Greenwich shut down due to multiple crashes

Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured after multiple crashes delay traffic on K-96.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured after multiple crashes delay traffic on K-96.

At least two people were minorly injured after a crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch said prepare for K-96 to be shut down or have major delays both eastbound and westbound for hours as crews work to clean up the area.

