TRAFFIC ALERT: K-96 between Webb & Greenwich shut down due to multiple crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured after multiple crashes delay traffic on K-96.

K-96 backed up in both directions due to multiple crashes (KWCH)

At least two people were minorly injured after a crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch said prepare for K-96 to be shut down or have major delays both eastbound and westbound for hours as crews work to clean up the area.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com