3 seriously injured after WPD officer hits vehicle at intersection

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Department officer and two 22-year-olds were seriously injured Sunday morning during a crash in east Wichita, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The officer, 32-year-old Nathaniel Denshaw, was pursuing a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Kellogg Drive near Greenwich. Denshaw didn’t yield at a stoplight, and ran into a car that was driving north on Greenwich.

22-year-old Brianna Coon from Augusta and 22-year-old Cameron Tadayon from Wichita were both seriously injured in the crash. Denshaw was also seriously injured. All three were taken to Wesley Medical Center.

